Australia to control doctors' gifts/perks

The head of Australia's competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Graeme Samuel, has proposed tougher regulations to control the "perks and gifts" offered by pharmaceutical companies to doctors as an inducement to get them to prescribe their medicines.
This action follows accusations that the companies are improperly influencing doctors to promote, in particular, expensive but unproven cancer treatments. Mr Samuel, however, also stated he was virtually powerless to change the system.
In a draft determination, the ACCC said that regulations to stop drug companies from currying favor with doctors or advertising medicines to consumers were ineffective. The pharmaceutical industry regulates itself through a code of conduct, with fines of up to A$200,000 ($152,740) for breaches, but the ACCC found that these fines were rarely imposed and, when they were, most were at the lower end of the scale.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze