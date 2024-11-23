Australian Drug Sector Report: APMA View

The Australian Pharmaceutical Industry Association strongly supports the recommendations of the Industry Commission report on the sector for a review of the Pharmaceutical benefits Scheme listing and pricing process, and the introduction of an optional two-year delay for submission of data after PBS listing (Marketletter January 29).
APMA chief executive Pat Clear told the Marketletter last week that the Association's submission to the Commission had called for: immediate introduction of a new scheme to replace the Factor f scheme; a review of the listing process for medicines on the PBS; and an effective 15-year patent term for drug products, in line with patent protection in the European Union, and the introductions of data exclusivity arrangements.
Noting the Commission's strong criticism of the Factor f scheme, the APMA says that research conducted on its behalf by Price Waterhouse had found a dramatic increase in value-added manufacturing by the industry in Australia over the past four years, and this was due largely to the effects of Factor f. The industry's exports had more than doubled in the four years, and R&D expenditures had risen from A$22 million in 1987-88 to an estimated A$227 million ($167.8 million) in 1995-96, according to Mr Clear.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze