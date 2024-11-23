Saturday 23 November 2024

Australian Drug Sector Report: APMA View

5 February 1996

The Australian Pharmaceutical Industry Association strongly supports the recommendations of the Industry Commission report on the sector for a review of the Pharmaceutical benefits Scheme listing and pricing process, and the introduction of an optional two-year delay for submission of data after PBS listing (Marketletter January 29).

APMA chief executive Pat Clear told the Marketletter last week that the Association's submission to the Commission had called for: immediate introduction of a new scheme to replace the Factor f scheme; a review of the listing process for medicines on the PBS; and an effective 15-year patent term for drug products, in line with patent protection in the European Union, and the introductions of data exclusivity arrangements.

Noting the Commission's strong criticism of the Factor f scheme, the APMA says that research conducted on its behalf by Price Waterhouse had found a dramatic increase in value-added manufacturing by the industry in Australia over the past four years, and this was due largely to the effects of Factor f. The industry's exports had more than doubled in the four years, and R&D expenditures had risen from A$22 million in 1987-88 to an estimated A$227 million ($167.8 million) in 1995-96, according to Mr Clear.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze