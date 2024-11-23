Saturday 23 November 2024

Austrian OTC Industry "Hoping For 50 Switches"

13 October 1996

At its scheduled November 5 meeting, it is hoped that the Austrian government's Prescribing Commission will select 50 prescription drug substances for switching to over-the-counter status, according to Dietrick Claus, director of the Austrian OTC industry association, the IGEPHA.

Mr Claus told the annual self-medication conference organized by OTC News, held this month in Vienna, Austria, that since the implementation on February 16, 1994 of European Union Directives 92/96, 92/27 and 92/98 in the Austrian Medicines Act, the initial effects of such harmonization efforts have been apparent in moves towards such switches.

In 1993, the IGEPHA had concluded that neither the Prescribing Commission, the physicians nor the pharmacists were interested in the growth of self-medication. Even pharmaceutical companies were not keen on change, he said; they promoted their products to the medical profession through their detailing forces, making use of the fact that most medicines are reimbursed through social security.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze