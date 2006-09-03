Austrianova to explore possibilities in diabetes

Vienna, Austria-based drugmaker Austrianova Biotechnology says it has successfully demonstrated the feasibility of encapsulating an insulin-producing cell line in cellulose sulphate using its proprietary encapsulation technology.

A new study published by its partner, a clinical research group at the Medical University Graz, Austria, in the journal Xenotransplantation, shows that the microencapsulated cells do not differ in glucose-dependent cell proliferation, insulin secretion or glucose uptake from non-microencapsulated cells.

For Austrianova, this study is a valuable basis for further product developments outside of its core focus of oncology and validates its proprietary technology, by demonstrating that it is well suited for microencapsulation of any type of living cells. Austrianova is the only company worldwide to have an intellectual property-protected industrial Good Manufacturing Practices production line for the encapsulation of living cells in cellulose sulphate with an easy upgradeable capacity of 36,000 vials a year.