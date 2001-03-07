Aventis launches US e-business strategy

Aventis Pharmaceuticals, the US unit of Aventis Pharma AG, is launchingan e-business strategy with two new initiatives to target physicians. Through two separate agreements, Aventis gains access to a network of mobile prescribing (m-prescribing) devices distributed by ParkStone Medical Information Systems, as well as to electronic video detailing (e-detailing) services offered by iPhysicianNet.

"Through these partnerships, Aventis gains new means of providing valuable information to physicians," according to Michelle Runge, vice president and head of the firm's US e-business team.

Aventis also notes that m-prescribing is expected to dramatically change the way physicians practice medicine. Currently, just 20% of US doctors are using handheld devices and it is projected that number will increase to 75% by 2004.