Average US Drug Price Rises Exceed CPI: NACDS

Pharmaceutical manufacturers' prices for the top 500 drugs dispensed inchain and independent community retail pharmacies in the USA saw an overall increase of 4.1% for 1996, according to the National Association of Chain Drug Stores' PRIME Index.

While the overall 4.1% rise measured by the NACDS was slightly less than the overall 4.6% reported for 1995, it is around 28% greater than the 3.2% Consumer Price Index increase at the end of 1996 compared with year-end 1995.

But Bureau Of Labor Figures Show 2.1% Hike The rate of increase of the top 500 prescription drugs has exceeded the overall CPI rate of increase each year since 1992, when the NACDS PRIME Index was established. However, there has long been a bone of contention regarding the NACDS figures, which do not compare with the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index; this indicates a 2.1% increase in prescription drug prices for 1996, compared with 4.2% for 1995.