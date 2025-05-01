Thursday 1 May 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Avidicure

A Dutch biotech company developing multifunctional antibody therapies for cancer.

Avidicure, based in the Netherlands, is a biotechnology company focused on developing multifunctional antibody therapies for cancer. The company launched in April 2025 with $50 million in seed financing led by EQT Life Sciences, alongside participation from founding investors and strategic advisors with deep expertise in oncology and antibody engineering.

Avidicure’s proprietary platform centers on “AVC-Boosters,” avidity-engineered, multifunctional antibodies designed to activate immune responses selectively at the tumor site, aiming to improve efficacy while minimizing systemic toxicity. The lead candidate, AVC-S-101, targets TROP2 and is initially being developed for non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors. Preclinical data are expected to be presented at major oncology conferences in 2025.

The company's founding team includes veterans from Crucell, Ablynx, and Kiadis Pharma, with governance supported by industry leaders from Merck, Gilead, and Intellia. Avidicure aims to establish a new class of immune-modulating therapies with broad application across solid tumors.

Latest Avidicure News

Avidicure starts with $50 million for novel cancer antibody work
24 April 2025
More Avidicure news >


