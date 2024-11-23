Aviron's Nasal Flu Vaccine Effective In Children

Aviron's nasally-delivered influenza vaccine is effective at preventingthe flu in healthy young children, according to the results of a study supported by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The live-attenuated vaccine provided 93% protection against influenza in this population; only 1% of 1,070 children who received the vaccine developed culture-confirmed influenza during last year's flu season versus 18% of 532 children the same age who received placebo.
Aviron's share price jumped by 28% to $17.125 on the day of the announcement (July 14), and climbed steadily thereafter to trade in the mid-$20s by the time the Marketletter went to press.
