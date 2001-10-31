Friday 22 November 2024

Axcan to acquire France's Labs Enteris

31 October 2001

Canada's Axcan Pharma has signed a definitive agreement to acquireLaboratoires Enteris, a private drugs company specializing in the distribution of gastrointestinal products in France. The value of the deal has been set at $22 million, and Axcan expects the transaction to be neutral on earnings per share this year.

Axcan will now be in a position to establish operations in France and use it as a base for the development of markets in the rest of western Europe, as well as helping it secure additional product acquisitions in Europe. The Quebec-headquartered firm's chief executive, Leon Gosselin, said the acquisition means that Axcan is the only pharmaceutical company totally dedicated to gastroenterology in both North America and Europe, "where there are many other opportunities for growth."

Founded in 1999, Enteris had revenues of approximately $7.4 million last year, with net earnings of almost $770,000. It has a sales force of 54 representatives, and its principal products include the old SmithKline Beecham antiulcerant Tagamet (cimetidine) and Arestal (loperamide) for the treatment of acute diarrhea.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze