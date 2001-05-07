Axid cuts weight gain seen with Zyprexa

New data presented at the International Congress on SchizophreniaResearch, held in Canada, have shown that Eli Lilly's Axid (nizatidine) can reduce weight gain by approximately 50% in schizophrenic patients being treated with Zyprexa (olanzapine), after as little as three weeks. The effect was maintained for 16 weeks, suggesting that Axid could be used to combat common side effect of Zyprexa that has been linked to poor compliance with therapy.

The study, which involved 132 patients with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder or schizophreniform disorder, demonstrated that the use of 300mg twice-daily of nizatidine, currently used to treat stomach and intestinal ulcers, was found to be safe and well-tolerated when used in combination with Zyprexa, whilst not significantly affecting the latter's efficacy. Lilly said that administering nizatidine in combination with Zyprexa "may offer physicians an acceptable medical option to accompany behavioral interventions when appropriate" for the reduction of weight gain.

Nizatidine is not approved for weight reduction, either alone or in combination with other medications, and Lilly told the Marketletter that it has no intention at present of seeking regulatory approval for nizatidine for the reduction of weight gain associated with Zyprexa. However, the data could lead to off-label use of Axid in this setting.