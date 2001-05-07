Axid cuts weight gain seen with Zyprexa

New data presented at the International Congress on SchizophreniaResearch, held in Canada, have shown that Eli Lilly's Axid (nizatidine) can reduce weight gain by approximately 50% in schizophrenic patients being treated with Zyprexa (olanzapine), after as little as three weeks. The effect was maintained for 16 weeks, suggesting that Axid could be used to combat common side effect of Zyprexa that has been linked to poor compliance with therapy.
The study, which involved 132 patients with schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder or schizophreniform disorder, demonstrated that the use of 300mg twice-daily of nizatidine, currently used to treat stomach and intestinal ulcers, was found to be safe and well-tolerated when used in combination with Zyprexa, whilst not significantly affecting the latter's efficacy. Lilly said that administering nizatidine in combination with Zyprexa "may offer physicians an acceptable medical option to accompany behavioral interventions when appropriate" for the reduction of weight gain.
Nizatidine is not approved for weight reduction, either alone or in combination with other medications, and Lilly told the Marketletter that it has no intention at present of seeking regulatory approval for nizatidine for the reduction of weight gain associated with Zyprexa. However, the data could lead to off-label use of Axid in this setting.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze