AXM Pharma named distributor for Sygen in China

AXM Pharma, a US manufacturer of proprietary and generic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products for the Chinese and other Asian markets, says that Brazil Wahsun Import & Export has signed a 10-year agreement, under which it has been designated exclusive distributor for Sygen, a product which is produced by TRB Pharma of Brazil.
Sygen measures pathological changes in the central nervous system and Parkinson's disease. AXM has entered into agreements with distributors from leading cities and provinces of Shanghai, Beijing, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong, to purchase a total quantity of 500,000 units, resulting in 2007 estimated revenue of $12,820,000.
Wang Weishi, chief executive of AXM, said: "Sygen has been extremely popular in international markets, and we are confident, based upon significant purchase orders from local distributors that it will be equally successful in China."
