B-M S and Otsuka launch Abilify Discmelt

US drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb and Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical have announced the launch of an orally disintegrating tablet version of their co-developed antipsychotic Abilify (arpiprazol), known as Abilify Discmelt. This follows the US Food and Drug Administration approval of the product in June this year.
The firms explained that the product, which is a vanilla flavored tablet, available in 10mg and 15mg dosages, was designed as a convenient alternative for schizophrenic patients, or those experiencing manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, who have difficulty swallowing tablets. Additionally, the drug is appropriate for the treatment of individuals who refuse to take the pills as prescribed, or those who pretend to take them.
The company's share price rose $0.22 to $21.20 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the day of the announcement.
