B Mannheim To Stay On Expansion Course

Boehringer Mannheim of Germany will remain on its course for expansion, according to the new supervisory council president Helmut Determann, though this will be related to market growth for which "new products and concepts and new activities" will be required.

Professor Determann said considerable problems had surfaced in the drug business sector. Meanwhile, there has been further movement at the level of the Corange holding group (Marketletters passim). Both the former chief operating officer, Mark McDade, and controller, Patrick Enright, have left the company. They were colleagues of former group head Max Link (for further staff changes see Marketletter July 11).

Corange group management will be primarily the responsibility of a triumvirate of Fritz Staehler, responsible for diagnostics, James Lent, responsible for orthopedics, and Gerhard Moeller who will head up therapeutics.