B-MS Aligns Operations In China

Bristol-Myers Squibb is setting up a new organization in China in order to align its business operations in the country and maximize the company's overall potential in China. The organization is to be headed by Jack Wolinetz who will take up the newly-created position of president, China, Bristol-Myers Squibb.

B-MS first entered China in 1985 (see also page 5); its pharmaceutical arm, Sino-American Shanghai Squibb - a joint venture - was established in that year. In June this year Squibb ConvaTec Medical Products, also a joint venture, opened its first manufacturing plant in Shenzhen to produce ostomy care products.

The company plans to introduce personal care products to the region, including skin care products and hair products.