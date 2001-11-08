B-MS and Otsuka submit aripiprazole

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceuticals have filed aNew Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for aripiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia. The companies say that, if approved, the drug will become the first member of the next-generation of atypical antipsychotics.
Based on data from a global clinical development program involving more than 3,000 patents with schizophrenia, the firms expect further marketing applications to be made worldwide, including with the European Medicines Evaluation Agency, later this year.
"While currently-available antipsychotic drugs help many patients, there is a substantial number of patients who exhibit either partial or inadequate response to therapy or who discontinue their treatment prematurely," according to Jeffrey Lieberman, vice chairman of psychiatry at the University of North Carolina, USA, quoted in a joint B-MS/Otsuka press statement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze