B-MS breaks ground on new biologics facility

Bristol-Myers Squibb executives were joined by Governor Deval Patrick, state and local officials, community leaders and MassDevelopment for a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the company's new biologics manufacturing facility in Devens, Massachusetts. The company announced the selection of Devens in June 2006 and recently began construction at the site.

"The commitment to build this facility represents the single largest capital investment in the history of Bristol-Myers Squibb, demonstrating the critical role we believe biologics will play in the future of our company," said Jim Cornelius, the firm's chief executive.

B-MS has committed $750.0 million to fund the construction of the new large-scale multi-product bulk facility. Phase I of the project calls for the construction of four main buildings: a manufacturing structure that will house six 20,000-liter cell culture vessels and one purification train, a central utility building, an administrative/quality control building and a warehouse/storage structure. The facility is projected to be operationally complete in 2009, and the company plans to submit the site for regulatory approval in 2010.