B-MS' dasatinib granted priority review by US FDA

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb says that the Food and Drug Administration has accepted the New Drug Application for its investigational cancer drug dasatinib for filing and review. The NDA seeks approval of the agent to treat chronic myelogenous leukemia, as well as Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) acute lymphoblastic leukemia, in adult patients with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy. The company noted that the NDA has been granted a priority review which means that the agency has until June 28 to take action on its application.