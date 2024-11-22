B-MS Gains Rights To UFT Anticancer Drug

Bristol-Myers Squibb has acquired exclusive rights in most world markets to UFT (tegafur and uracil), an anticancer product developed by Taiho Pharmaceutical of Japan.

UFT is an oncology product which in essence can be regarded as an orally-active derivative of 5-fluorouracil, an injectable antimetabolite which is widely used in cancer chemotherapy. The drug is currently marketed in Japan, several Asia-Pacific countries and Spain, and in these countries is indicated for several solid tumor types including colorectal, breast and gastric cancer. It is the best-selling non-hormonal anticancer drug in Japan, largely because of its ease of use.

Under the terms of the agreement, B-MS will conduct Phase III testing of UFT in the USA and Europe, initially for the colorectal indication and later on for other indications. The company gains exclusive marketing rights to the drug in all countries where it is not yet launched.