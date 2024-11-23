B-MS Licences Progenics' GMK And MGV Vaccines

- Bristol-Myers Squibb has obtained a worldwide license to developand market Progenics Pharmaceuticals' GMK and MGV vaccines. GMK incorporates the GM2 ganglioside, a cancer antigen found in around 95% of melanoma cells, and is currently in Phase III trials. The MGV vaccine incorporates the gangliosides GD2 and GM2, antigens found in colorectal and gastric cancer cells, as well as small-cell lung cancer and sarcoma. It is currently in Phase I trials. B-MS will provide upfront and milestone payments to Progenics the latter will also receive royalties on sales of the products. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.