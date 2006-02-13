B-MS/Otsuka launch 2 new forms of Abilify

US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb and Japan's Otsuka Pharmaceutical have launched two new formulations of their antipsychotic Abilify (aripiprazole): a 2mg strength tablet, to help physicians titrate patients to an effective dose, and a non-refrigerated oral solution (1mg/mL), which allows greater convenience for adults who have difficulty swallowing. The agent is indicated for the treatment of schizophrenia, acute manic and mixed episodes associated with Bipolar I Disorder and for maintaining efficacy in adults with Bipolar I Disorder with a recent manic or mixed episode who had been stabilized and then maintained for at least six weeks.
