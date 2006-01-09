B-MS's muraglitazer rights returned

US drug majors Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck & Co have reached a mutually-acceptable termination agreement, with all rights to muraglitazar, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, returning to the former as of December 21, 2005. The termination agreement also covers the reversion to B-MS of a back-up compound to muraglitazar.

B-MS is continuing discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration and is considering a range of options including conducting further studies or terminating development of muraglitazar. The additional trials could take about five years to complete, it says.