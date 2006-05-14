B-MS's Orencia performs well in trials

USA-based drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb says that data from trials of its drug Orencia (abatacept), in rheumatoid arthritis patients who show inadequate response to standard therapy, demonstrates the compound's efficacy. The drug mediates its effects by selectively inhibiting the activation of T cells, a key step in the development of RA.

The results, which were presented at the annual meeting of the British Society for Rheumatology held in Glasgow, Scotland, are derived from the two pivotal studies which formed the basis of the Marketing Authorization Application the firm submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMEA). The drug was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for RA patients early this year (Marketletter January 9), the firm notes.

Anthony Hammond, of the Maidstone and Tunbridge National Health Service Trust, who presented the results, said: "this study shows that abatacept induces significant and sustained improvements in health related quality of life in patients who have experienced an inadequate response to methotrexate or antitumor necrosis factor based therapy."