B-MS To Launch Taxol, Unreimbursed, In Japan

Bristol-Myers Squibb KK, the Japanese subsidiary of B-MS, will launchits ovarian cancer drug Taxol (paclitaxel) onto the Japanese market on October 1. The drug was approved by the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare on July 2.

The drug will initially be made available without National Health Insurance reimbursement. In Japan, technical approval must be followed by pricing approval before the product can be reimbursed. This price level has already been set, but at a level significantly lower than the average price for Taxol in other markets such as the USA, Germany and the UK. B-MS KK said that it is continuing to negotiate with the MHW on a "reasonable" NHI price.

B-MS KK has decided to launch the product without reimbursement "so patients can have access to the benefits of Taxol therapy immediately." The company added that many patients in Japan have been asking their physicians when Taxol would be made available. The drug has been in the registration process there for 38 months, well in excess of the 11-month average approval period in other markets.