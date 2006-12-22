B-MS to pay potential $499M settlement

USA-based drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb, the US Department of Justice and the Office of the US Attorney for the district of Massachusetts, say they have reached an agreement regarding the settlement of investigations involving B-MS' drug pricing, sales and marketing activities (Marketletters passim).
The framework, which is still subject to approval by the US Department of Justice, provides for a civil resolution, a payment of $499.0 million, with no criminal charges being brought against B-MS. The agreement also stipulates that the firm is to enter into a corporate integrity agreement with the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Health and Human Services.
