Bal Pharma enters Japanese drug market

Indian drugmaker Bal Pharma has announced its entry into the $60.0 billion Japanese pharmaceutical market. Bal chief executive Shailesh Siroya said that the company has been granted Foreign Manufacturers Accreditation by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which is valid for an initial period of five years and is renewable.

He went on to say that two of the Bangalore-headquartered firm's bulk drug products, ebastine, which is used in the production of antihistamines, and the antidiabetic agent gliclazide, have received entry to the Japanese Drug Master File.

Mr Siroya added that Bal, which has three production facilities and an R&D center in India, plans to file for 12 more DMF's over the next three years, which will include submissions for some products specifically formulated for the Japanese market.