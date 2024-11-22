Bangladesh Abolishes Drug Import Curbs

Bangladesh has lifted 12-year-old restrictions on the import of pharmaceutical ingredients, packaging products and finished medicines, in a move aimed at meeting the World Health Organization goal of health For All by the year 2000.

Reports from Dhaka say that medicines which are not produced in sufficient quantities in Bangladesh could now be imported without any restrictions or permission from the government. Restrictions would continue on medicines which are produced in adequate amounts.

The import ban was imposed in 1982 to enable the domestic pharmaceutical industry to develop. Following the withdrawal of the ban, the blacklisting system on imports of pharmaceutical raw materials and packaging products has also been abolished.