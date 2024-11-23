Basis For Lamivudine Efficacy

- Further support for the use of Glaxo Wellcome/BioChem Pharma's Epivir/ 3TC (lamivudine) as a basis for combination therapy was the finding that the compound increases the fidelity of HIV reverse transcriptase. Lamivudine achieves this by stimulating a mutation (M184V), which hinders the development of other resistance mutations which might compromise sensitivity to other reverse transcriptase inhibitors. Mark Wainberg of McGill University in Montreal, who presented the study, noted that treating patients early with lamivudine might create a pool of virus with less mutagenic RT, which could enhance prognosis.