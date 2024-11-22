Bavarian Drug Pack-Size Agreement

In Germany, the Bavarian Federation of Panel Doctors and the Bavarian health insurance funds have reached agreement for the first time on drug pack size guidelines. The agreement also provides for maximum drug spending levels.
The Federation of Local Health Funds, the AOK, has described the deal as a "breakthrough in the economic scrutiny of drug prescribing." The first pack sizes have been determined for 27 groups of doctors ranging from urologists to anesthetists, and have also been separated according to groups of insured people, eg "active insured," "pensioner," etc.
General medical practitioners, for example, have been allocated a maximum spending level of 77.30 Deutschemarks ($51.01) per case per quarter for pensioners. Spending over this amount of up to 30% will be tolerated but after that the case would be investigated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze