Bavarian Drug Pack-Size Agreement

In Germany, the Bavarian Federation of Panel Doctors and the Bavarian health insurance funds have reached agreement for the first time on drug pack size guidelines. The agreement also provides for maximum drug spending levels.

The Federation of Local Health Funds, the AOK, has described the deal as a "breakthrough in the economic scrutiny of drug prescribing." The first pack sizes have been determined for 27 groups of doctors ranging from urologists to anesthetists, and have also been separated according to groups of insured people, eg "active insured," "pensioner," etc.

General medical practitioners, for example, have been allocated a maximum spending level of 77.30 Deutschemarks ($51.01) per case per quarter for pensioners. Spending over this amount of up to 30% will be tolerated but after that the case would be investigated.