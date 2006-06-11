Bayer reports progress in planned Schering AG acquisition

Germany's Bayer says that it has made progress in its planned acquisition of fellow German firm Schering AG, following the acceptance of its offer by the latter's largest stockholder, Munich-based Allianz AG. Allianz tendered its 11% shareholding on June 2, bringing the acceptance rate to 39.21%. Bayer added that, under German law, no further change to the offer conditions is possible in the absence of a competeing offer, including any extension to the acceptance period. The minimum 75% acceptance threshold must now be reached by June 14, otherwise the offer will lapse. Elsewhere, Bayer is believed to have withdrawn its bid for the auction of US giant Pfizer's over-the-counter drugs business, prior to the submission deadline.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze