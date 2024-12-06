Friday 6 December 2024

Bayer Signs Drug Discovery Deal With Genzyme Corp

24 December 1997

Bayer has announced that it is to enter into a collaboration with USbiotechnology company Genzyme Corp. The companies say that the agreement will allow them to accelerate identification of new drug development candidates drawn from Genzyme's small molecule compound library and using Bayer's high-speed robotic screening methods.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is potentially worth up to $35 million in service fees and milestone payments, Bayer will pay Genzyme an undisclosed upfront payment for access to its library of more than a million small molecules, plus milestone payments as the compounds proceed through clinical trials.

Wolfgang Hartwig, head of worldwide pharmaceutical research at Bayer, described the deal as "an ideal combination" while Genzyme chief executive Henri Termeer noted that it highlighted the company's strategy of combining biotechnology with pharmaceutical drug discovery processes.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

English reimbursement for Immunocore’s Kimmtrak
Biotechnology
English reimbursement for Immunocore’s Kimmtrak
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Teva jumps on Ajovy’s impact in children
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Amgen to invest $1 billion in production expansion at Holly Springs
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Muna and GSK to examine dead brains in Alzheimer’s link-up
5 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
GSK expands vaccine collaboration in China with Zhifei
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
NICE recommends Briumvi for RRMS
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Analyst sees $66 billion precision medicine growth
5 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A German pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS).






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze