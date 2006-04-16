Bayhill doses in Ph II MS trial, raises $15.8M

California, USA-based Bayhill Therapeutics says it has begun dosing patients with BHT-3009, its experimental drug candidate, in a Phase II company-sponsored trial for multiple sclerosis. The study is a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled evaluation with a magnetic raesonance imaging endpoint.
In a related development, the company notes that current investors indicated strong support for Bayhill's antigen-specific tolerance platform by raising an additional $15.8 million in private equity and it has now closed its Series B round totaling $51.2 million.
"In a Phase I/II trial evaluating BHT-3009 in patients with multiple sclerosis, we observed a good safety profile and, in a small number of patients, evidence of a long-lasting antigen-specific immunosuppression effect," said Mark Schwartz, chief executive of Bayhill.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze