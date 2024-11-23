Becton Dickinson Raises Investment In India

US company Becton Dickinson plans to raise its investment in India from $30 million to $100 million in five years.
Last year, Becton Dickinson India, a $2.7 billion health care company, set up a 100% subsidiary in India on an area covering 12.5 acres in the State of Haryana, 90 kilometers from Delhi. An automated plant at Bawal in Haryana is to become operational in 1997, the company said at a recent press conference in India.
The Indian plant will be the firm's fourth in the Asia-Pacific region after Japan, China and Singapore. Clateo Castellini, chairman and chief executive of the firm, said that India would become an important manufacturing center for the Asia-Pacific region.
