Beiersdorf Sales Hit By Strong D-Mark

German medical products group Beiersdorf AG has said that the Deutschemark's strength has already reduced group sales in 1995 considerably, after a year in which exchange rate factors had little impact.
Sales in the first quarter rose on target by 9.3% and all three sectors of the business posted good growth in local currency terms. However, translated into marks, the international turnover growth virtually vanished, and the company reported that a 10% difference in international business affecting the 60% of sales achieved abroad has led to a 6% decline in group sales.
First-quarter group turnover in marks rose by only 3.1%. In 1994, group sales increased 8.2% to 5.2 billion marks ($3.6 billion). Operating profits rose 16.1% to 396 million marks and net profits expanded at a comparable rate. Some 36% of sales were achieved in Germany, where growth was 4.8%. The rest of Europe absorbed 38% of group turnover and growth was 6.4%. A quarter of sales came from other overseas regions, with Asian and Latin American business up 33%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze