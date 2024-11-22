Beiersdorf Sales Hit By Strong D-Mark

German medical products group Beiersdorf AG has said that the Deutschemark's strength has already reduced group sales in 1995 considerably, after a year in which exchange rate factors had little impact.

Sales in the first quarter rose on target by 9.3% and all three sectors of the business posted good growth in local currency terms. However, translated into marks, the international turnover growth virtually vanished, and the company reported that a 10% difference in international business affecting the 60% of sales achieved abroad has led to a 6% decline in group sales.

First-quarter group turnover in marks rose by only 3.1%. In 1994, group sales increased 8.2% to 5.2 billion marks ($3.6 billion). Operating profits rose 16.1% to 396 million marks and net profits expanded at a comparable rate. Some 36% of sales were achieved in Germany, where growth was 4.8%. The rest of Europe absorbed 38% of group turnover and growth was 6.4%. A quarter of sales came from other overseas regions, with Asian and Latin American business up 33%.