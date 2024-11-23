Belarus, A $260 Million Pharma Market

In the first eight months of 1996, Belarus imported pharmaceuticals worth $50 million from 18 countries and 52 foreign drug manufacturers, according to the Minsk Economic News. The major part of the imports, 31% of the total, came from the USA, followed by 10% from Germany, 9% from Poland and 6% from Switzerland. These drugs have been purchased on credit. The total Belarusian drugs market is estimated to be worth $260 million a year.
Anatoli Gareev, director general of the Farmatsia drugs producer, said the Belarusian pharmaceutical market is characterized by the availability of a large selection of drugs, but that these drugs have a slow turnover. In addition, there is a highly seasonal nature to drug sales, and 80% of available drugs on the market are imported, he said.
Market Undermined By Poor Economy Generally, the stability of the pharmaceutical market is being undermined by the difficult economic conditions in the manufacturing sector as a whole. The very low purchasing power of consumers is also restricting sales of drugs.
