BELGIAN INDUSTRY CARDIOVASCULAR MOVE

Astra Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Mannheim Belgium and Therabel Pharma have launched a cardiovascular prevention campaign in Belgium, in association with family doctors.

The firms have paid for a video aimed at the general population, spelling out the risk factors and urging dietary change. The video will be distributed via the firms' own detailmen to 6,000 family doctors, together with supporting leaflets and posters. Doctors will be asked to loan the videos out to patients, and the campaign, which focuses particularly on cholesterol levels, also includes a call for earlier and more systematic cholesterol testing among the population.

Presenting the campaign, the managing director of Therabel, Paul de Souter, (who is also president of the Belgian drug industry association AGIM) said that the campaign was consistent with the industry's tradition of preventive care, along the following lines: