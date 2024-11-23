Belgium's Solvay Health Care Unit Does Best

Belgian chemicals and pharmaceutical group Solvay has not been able torepeat its 1995 performance - when net operating profits rose 81% - in 1996 when earnings fell 8% to 11.5 billion Belgian francs ($336.4 million). Net profits rose 9% to 13.6 billion francs, helped by the sale of the company's animal health products business to American Home Products.
Solvay's health care sector, in contrast to other areas of its business, posted good growth, and the company benefited from a 36% rise in sales of its antidepressant Luvox (fluvoxamine) to around $163 million. A New Drug Application will be filed for this product in Japan in 1997.
Pharmaceuticals account for 15% of group sales, and Solvay is aiming to strengthen the division with R&D focusing on diseases of the central nervous system, gastroenterology, cardiology and menopausal treatments. The new director of Solvay France, George Theys, has said that a number of NDAs are being prepared for the US market.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze