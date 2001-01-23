Belgium's Virco and Tibotec to merge

Belgian firms Virco and Tibotec have announced plans to merge, whichthey say will bring together the complementary expertise of the latter in drug discovery and development and Virco's specialization in pharmacogenomics and molecular diagnostics.
The therapeutic areas on which the firms intend to focus are HIV/AIDS, infectious diseases and oncology. The new company will be "one of the first to provide individualized and integrated disease management solutions based on genetic information," Virco and Tibotec claimed.
