Benefits Of Drug Delivery Systems For Generics

Not only does drug delivery provide improved efficacy and differentiable products, it also offers the most cost-efficient drug development and the highest return on investment in the industry, according to Jerry Treppel of Dillon, Read, speaking at a conference on the generic drug and drug delivery industries in New York, USA, last month sponsored by his firm.

The concept of drug delivery has passed through many stages, he said, from being merely a "better idea" to being a "better idea that really works." While brand-name drug companies today are facing severe generic competition and consolidation, the drug delivery industry is now seeing the development of full-line vertically-integrated drug delivery companies such as Ivax and Elan, the development of proprietary products including New Chemical Entities and biotechnology companies becoming major customers.

Mr Treppel said the drug delivery industry is also benefiting from the failure of many brand-name companies which had gone into drug development on a specific basis rather than creating a broader technological expertise, as well as the rising pressure for companies to market controlled-release products and the trend for outsourcing.