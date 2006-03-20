Friday 22 November 2024

Bentley reports 33% increase in revenue

20 March 2006

Bentley Pharmaceuticals, a USA-based drugmaker, says that its total revenues reached $97.7 million in 2005, a 33% increase on the $73.4 million it earned in 2004. The group also says that its net product sales increased 31% to $91.3 million in the year.

Company president John Sedor, who was appointed during the year, said that the firm's performance had been led by continued growth in its generic pharmaceuticals business, which has outpaced the market two to one, and the increase in royalties it had received in line with strong sales of the testosterone gel Testim, marketed by Auxillium Pharmaceutical, which contains Bentley's CPE-215 permeation platform technology.

Bentley also says that, due to the increased cost of it selling, general and administrative activities, its operating expenses during the year were $35.9 million, a 20% increase on the year-earlier period.

