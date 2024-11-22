Berlex' Ultravist Approved In USA; Launch In July?

Schering AG subsidiary Berlex Laboratories has been granted marketing clearance for Ultravist (iopromide), an injectable, iodinated nonionic contrast agent for X-ray imaging and computed tomography scanning, by the US Food and Drug Administration. The company expects to launch the product in the USA in July.
Ultravist, which is described as a second-generation imaging agent, is indicated for a broad range of diagnostic procedures including: cerebral and peripheral arteriography and left venticulography; excretory urography; aortography and visceral angiography; intra-arterial digital subtraction angiography; peripheral venography; and contrast-enhanced CT scanning of the head and body.
The approval was based on clinical trials involving more than 700 patients in which Ultravist demonstrated "effective visualization of normal and abnormal vascularity and anatomy with a safety profile comparable to other marketed nonionic agents," according to Berlex. Ultravist will complement Berlex' other marketed imaging agents, which include Magnevist (gadopentetate dimeglumine) for magnetic resonance imaging, and will be manufactured in Germany.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze