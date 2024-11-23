Bernard Salick To Compete With Zeneca

Bernard Salick, who established Salick Health Care which was acquired byZeneca (Marketletters passim), is looking to raise around $300 million to enable him to compete directly with Zeneca's kidney and cancer clinics, reports the Financial Times.
Dr Salick and Zeneca parted company on bad terms after Mr Salick refused to accept Zeneca's offer of the post of chairman emeritus, in place of chief executive of Salick Health Care.
Bentley Health Care is Dr Salick's new venture which will consist of cancer and AIDS/HIV clinics. Dr Salick is understood to be investing $10-$20 million of his own funds into the project. Initially, he will set up in the New York area, which is being targeted by Zeneca. He also intends to move into California and Europe.
