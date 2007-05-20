Friday 22 November 2024

BI starts enrollment in ArTEN HIV trial

20 May 2007

German privately-owned drug firm Boehringer Ingelheim has begun enrollment in a trial of its antiviral Viramune (nevirapine) in HIV infected patients. Specifically, the study will compare the efficacy and safety of once- and twice-daily administration of the drug with the daily protease inhibitor atazanavir/ritonavir in infected individuals who have not previously received antiretroviral therapy.

The program, known as ArTEN, is a Phase IIIb assessment, the primary endpoint of which is defined as virologic response at 48-weeks. In total, the trial will seek to enroll 561 patients who will be randomized to receive one of the three dosing regimens. In addition, all subjects will be provided with background therapy composed of tenofovir and emtricitabine.

Andreas Barner, vice chairman of Boehringer's board of directors, said that Viramune has proved to be a good treatment choice for HIV infected patients, adding that the company has amassed more than one million patient years of experience of the drug from numerous clinical trials (Marketletters passim). He added that the new study, expected to complete in 2009, will help patients and physicians better understand the agent's potential role in continually evolving therapeutic strategies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze