Bids For Pharma Wholesaler In Hungary

The Budapest City Council in Hungary is to consider two bids for the purchase of the pharmaceutical producer and wholesaler, Pharmafontana, according to MTI Econews. The council is sole owner of the business, which has a registered share capital of 3.2 billion forint ($1.3 million).
Five bids were received for the purchase of a 50% plus one vote stake in Pharmafontana, but only two bids were considered valid. One of the valid bids came from Kaiser and Kraft, a subsidiary of the German group Gehe. The other was submitted by the Hungarian Naturland health supplements producer. A previous attempt to sell a majority stake failed last fall.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze