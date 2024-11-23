Bids For Pharma Wholesaler In Hungary

The Budapest City Council in Hungary is to consider two bids for the purchase of the pharmaceutical producer and wholesaler, Pharmafontana, according to MTI Econews. The council is sole owner of the business, which has a registered share capital of 3.2 billion forint ($1.3 million).

Five bids were received for the purchase of a 50% plus one vote stake in Pharmafontana, but only two bids were considered valid. One of the valid bids came from Kaiser and Kraft, a subsidiary of the German group Gehe. The other was submitted by the Hungarian Naturland health supplements producer. A previous attempt to sell a majority stake failed last fall.