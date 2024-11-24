Sunday 24 November 2024

BIO Africa

24 August 202427 August 2024
Durban, South AfricaICC Stadium
The BIO Africa Convention is the most prominent Convention of the year, and the largest biotech event in Africa.

BIO Africa is a South African biotech stakeholder association dedicated to advancing biotech innovation in Africa by fostering partnerships between, private and government entities, hosting webinars and physical events to explore and share emerging ideas. 

The 7th annual BIO Africa Convention will be held In partnership with the Department of Science and Innovation, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, The Innovation Hub, and the City of Ethekwini.

