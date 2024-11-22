Bio-Intermediair Picks Canadian Site

Netherlands-based Bio-Intermediair International Holdings has selected Montreal, Canada, as the location for its new North American multipurpose contract manufacturing facility for biopharmaceuticals, the company's president and chief executive, Rene van Rappard, disclosed at the BIO meeting in San Francisco, USA, last week.

BIIH will enter into a joint venture, to be called Bio-Intermediair North America Inc, with Innovatech Grand Montreal and another leading Canadian financial institution. It is currently finalizing a deal with the National Research Council of Canada on a 16,000-square meter site located next to the NRC's Biotechnology Research Institute in Montreal. In addition, BIIH will enter into an agreement with BRI enabling the former's clients to source BRI's research and development expertise and infrastructure. The total initial investment will be over C$33 million ($24.2 million) and the new company will have around 70 employees.