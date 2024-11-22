Bio-Intermediair's New Manufacturing Facility

Dutch contract manufacturing company Bio-Intermediair has said that it wants to offer its services to the international biopharmaceutical industry on both sides of the Atlantic. As part of this objective, it is to construct a multipurpose contract manufacturing facility which will supply biopharmaceuticals for the North American market.

The company has evaluated several sites in the USA and Canada. Final negotiations are under way with authorities in the state of New York in the USA and Quebec authorities in Canada.

Bio-Intermediair says that both Quebec and up-state New York are excellent areas to locate a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility. In the Quebec scenario, the company says that the collaboration with the Biotechnology Research Institute is considered an advantage.