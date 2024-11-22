Bio-Intermediair's New Manufacturing Facility

Dutch contract manufacturing company Bio-Intermediair has said that it wants to offer its services to the international biopharmaceutical industry on both sides of the Atlantic. As part of this objective, it is to construct a multipurpose contract manufacturing facility which will supply biopharmaceuticals for the North American market.
The company has evaluated several sites in the USA and Canada. Final negotiations are under way with authorities in the state of New York in the USA and Quebec authorities in Canada.
Bio-Intermediair says that both Quebec and up-state New York are excellent areas to locate a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility. In the Quebec scenario, the company says that the collaboration with the Biotechnology Research Institute is considered an advantage.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze