Friday 22 November 2024

BioAlliance forms JV with Spepharm BV

19 March 2007

BioAlliance Pharma SA, a French drugmaker focused on therapeutics targeting drug resistance in cancer, HIV and opportunistic infections, is joining forces with Spepharm BV, a Dutch specialty European drug marketing company, in a 50/50 marketing joint venture.

The JV will be based in the Netherlands and is being formed to commercialize the anti-fungal Loramyc (miconazole lauriad), BioAlliance's first product to reach the market. It was approved for oropharyngeal candidiasis in France last year (Marketletter October 23, 2006), which is the first step of the mutual recognition procedure for clearance in other European Union countries.

Under the terms of the JV agreement, BioAlliance will receive up to 29.5 million euros ($38.7 million) from Spepharm. Firstly, there will be a 5.0 million-euro investment in equity at a trading average of 12.79 euros per share. The equity investment component is subject to shareholders' approval at BioAlliance's next annual general meeting, which is scheduled on April 24.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze