BioChem Pharma Buildings Bombed

Four bombs exploded on November 25 at buildings owned by Canadian drugscompany BioChem Pharma, but no injuries were reported and damage was minor. Two bombs detonated at the company's headquarters in a Montreal suburb, while two others went off at its plant in the city. There was a telephone warning before the blasts, it was noted.
A company spokesperson said that BioChem Pharma did not know why it had been targeted, and while she noted that the group does conduct experiments on rodents, she would not speculate on whether the explosion could be linked to animal rights activists.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze