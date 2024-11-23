BioChem Pharma Buildings Bombed

Four bombs exploded on November 25 at buildings owned by Canadian drugscompany BioChem Pharma, but no injuries were reported and damage was minor. Two bombs detonated at the company's headquarters in a Montreal suburb, while two others went off at its plant in the city. There was a telephone warning before the blasts, it was noted.

A company spokesperson said that BioChem Pharma did not know why it had been targeted, and while she noted that the group does conduct experiments on rodents, she would not speculate on whether the explosion could be linked to animal rights activists.