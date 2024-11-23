BioChem Pharma Receives Patent For Lamivudine

- BioChem Pharma has announced that it has received a US protection patent covering its once-daily, oral treatment lamivudine for chronic hepatitis B, until 2013. It has already received similar patents in Australia, Europe, Asia, and South Africa, with several others pending. Currently in Phase III clinical trials, it is expected that marketing applications will be filed in 1997. Lamivudine is also in trials as a once-daily oral pre- and post-transplant treatment for patients in end-stage liver disease, and who require a liver transplant as a result of chronic hepatitis B.
