BioChem "Slipping Into US Hands"

Canadian biotechnology firm Bio-Chem Pharma Inc has been a stock market success story on the back of the anti-AIDS drug 3TC (page 20).

However, while Canadian analysts and investors have dubbed the stock overpriced, it has slipped into US investors hands. According to BioChem president Francesco Bellini, his goal was to build a Canadian company, "but I've wound up with a US company."

At one time, BioChem stock was 90% Canadian-owned, but now that share is only 15%. Mr Bellini told the Toronto Star that he has been too busy running the business to woo Canadian investors, but now intends to come to Toronto more regularly to attempt to do just this.