BioChem "Slipping Into US Hands"

Canadian biotechnology firm Bio-Chem Pharma Inc has been a stock market success story on the back of the anti-AIDS drug 3TC (page 20).
However, while Canadian analysts and investors have dubbed the stock overpriced, it has slipped into US investors hands. According to BioChem president Francesco Bellini, his goal was to build a Canadian company, "but I've wound up with a US company."
At one time, BioChem stock was 90% Canadian-owned, but now that share is only 15%. Mr Bellini told the Toronto Star that he has been too busy running the business to woo Canadian investors, but now intends to come to Toronto more regularly to attempt to do just this.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze